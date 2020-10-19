NHS staff will be offered either a “commemorative badge” or a snackbox to thank them for their efforts in battling the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the HSJ, a clinical commissioning group which is in the process of making redundancies has polled staff on whether they would prefer a thank you card from senior management or a “Graze-style snack box” to recognise their work over the past six months.

Staff at Kent and Medway clinical commissioning group are also being offered the option of a badge, an extra day of annual leave or a voucher, the publication reported. They can also suggest other options.

They were given until 5pm on Friday to complete a survey, which local management says is an attempt to find out what a “genuine and heartfelt thank you to each one of you to recognise your contribution” should look like.

‘Really shoddy’

“Going through a consultation and restructure process is never easy, and we went through it during a pandemic, while continuing to deliver our business as usual,” the message says. A number of redundancies are expected.

One staff member said: “I think this is really shoddy. We are facing potentially a bigger covid peak than the first one and it just feels like a bit of a slap in the face.”

They have also been asked whether they support ideas like awards ceremonies, thank you cards, more badges and long service awards to recognise their service in the future.

‘Build the culture’

Wilf Williams, acccountable officer for Kent and Medway, told HSJ: “Engaging with and valuing staff is really important to us and we genuinely want staff to help us build the culture of the new organisation.

“A large number of staff have responded positively to the survey and welcomed the opportunity to give their opinion and we have had some great suggestions which we are considering as part of package of support and thanks for staff.

“Our staff have gone above and beyond in very difficult times this year and we want to build on the gratitude already shown.”

