The performance of the NHS Test and Trace system continues to slide, with just one in seven people having a test at a centre getting their result back in 24 hours.
The new weekly data from the programme shows 15.1% of people who were tested for Covid-19 in England in the week ending October 14 at a regional site, local site or mobile testing unit – a so-called in-person test – received their result within 24 hours.
This is down from 32.8% in the previous week and is the lowest weekly percentage since Test and Trace began.
The figures also show a drop to 59.6% in the proportion of close contacts of people who tested positive who were reached.
This is the lowest weekly percentage since Test and Trace began and is down from 63% in the previous week.
For cases handled by local health protection teams, 94.8% of contacts were reached and asked to self-isolate in the week to October 14.
But for cases handled either online or by call centres, this figure was 57.6%.
World Health Organisation
The data also shows the positivity rate – the proportion of all tests returning a positive result – has climbed to 7.1% for the week, the highest since Test and Trace began.
According to criteria published by the World Health Organisation, a positivity rate of less than 5% is one indicator that the epidemic is under control in a country.
A total of 101,494 people tested positive for Covid-19 in England at least once in the week to October 14 – a rise of 12% in positive cases on the previous week.
The latest data shows that of 96,521 people transferred to the system, 80.7% were reached and asked to provide details of recent close contacts.
This is up slightly on 79.9% in the previous week.
Related: Watch – How is Dido Harding still in job? As it is revealed private consultants paid £7,000 a DAY
Since you are here
Since you are here, we wanted to ask for your help.
Journalism in Britain is under threat. The government is becoming increasingly authoritarian and our media is run by a handful of billionaires, most of whom reside overseas and all of them have strong political allegiances and financial motivations.
Our mission is to hold the powerful to account. It is vital that free media is allowed to exist to expose hypocrisy, corruption, wrongdoing and abuse of power. But we can't do it without you.
If you can afford to contribute a small donation to the site it will help us to continue our work in the best interests of the public. We only ask you to donate what you can afford, with an option to cancel your subscription at any point.
To donate or subscribe to The London Economic, click here.
The TLE shop is also now open, with all profits going to supporting our work.
The shop can be found here.