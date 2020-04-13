Construction of a temporary mortuary for coronavirus victims has been completed – in less than a week.

The mortuary, which has taken over a vehicle depot in Bristol, was completed today, after building work began just last Tuesday (April 7).

The six chilled containers at the site, covered by a large gazebo, will have capacity for up to 240 bodies.

The mortuary has been established for Covid-19 victims, while hospitals have increased their general capacity for patients who have died over the last few weeks.

Bristol has so far seen a total of 85 deaths recorded by the University Hospitals NHS Trust and the North Bristol NHS Trust since the coronavirus pandemic began. A total of 34 of these deaths were recorded in the past week.

Restrictions will be in place to protect staff based at the Sandy Park mortuary, who will be offered continued emotional support.

The site is not yet in use and Bristol City Council has written to neighbours around the site to keep them informed.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has said that it is “far too early” to talk about relaxing Covid-19 lockdown measures despite “positive signs” from official data.

Speaking at Monday’s Downing Street press conference, Mr Raab said figures indicated the UK was “starting to win this struggle” against the virus but warned it was “still not past the peak”.

He praised the British public for staying at home during the Easter weekend, adding: “Our plan is working. Please stick with it and we’ll get through this crisis together.”

