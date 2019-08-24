A bank holiday heatwave will see most of the country sizzling in sunshine with possible record temperatures, the Met Office has said.

On Friday, south-easterly winds drew warm air from Europe towards the UK, bringing rising temperatures along with dry and settled weather.

The UK could be set to enjoy record-breaking August bank holiday temperatures of 33C (91.4F) after a wet and windy month, the Met Office has said.

Boys enjoy sunny weather on the beach in Broadstairs, Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Recording-breaking temperatures could be felt in the South East on Monday.

The highest temperature recorded so far for the late August bank holiday weekend is 31.5C (88.7F) at Heathrow Airport in 2001.

(Gareth Fuller/PA)

Met Office chief meteorologist Steve Willington said: “We’ve had a fairly wet and windy August so far, however that’s going to change this weekend as we see high temperatures, sunshine and light winds return.

“On Saturday and Sunday there’ll be plenty of sunshine across the country with temperatures reaching into the mid-20s for many – it’ll be warmest in southeastern parts where 30C (86F) is possible.

“By Bank Holiday Monday itself temperatures will rise further with around 33C possible in the South East – which would set a new record for the coming bank holiday weekend.”

A man enjoys the sunny weather in Broadstairs Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)

With Notting Hill Carnival taking place over the bank holiday in west London, the million people expected to attend the two-day event should enjoy sunshine with no trace of rain.

Other popular events on this weekend are Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Reading and Leeds Festivals, Manchester Pride, and Creamfields, near Warrington in Cheshire.

People play in the sea next to South Parade pier on Southsea beach (Andrew Matthews/PA)

New global heat record set in July

July was the hottest month measured on Earth since records began in 1880, meteorologists have said.

The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said on Thursday that July was 0.95C (1.71F) warmer than the 20th century average for the month.

The results had been expected after several European countries reported new all-time temperature records in July.

Scientists say the upward trend is likely to continue because of man-made climate change.

Last month narrowly topped the previous global July record, set in 2016, by 0.03C (0.05F).

On the beach in Broadstairs, Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Across Britain on Monday, temperatures are likely to be lower than the weekend with the warmest weather becoming confined to the south-east, according to the Met.

Meanwhile, it will become increasingly unsettled in the north-west with rain and showers at times.

Glasgow will remain cloudy throughout the weekend with the highest temperature reaching 25C(75F) on Saturday but this will soon come to an end on Monday morning as temperatures go back down to 16C (60.8F).

A yacht sails on a calm sea (Gareth Fuller/PA)

If the temperature reaches 32C (89.6F) in southern England this could surpass the 2001 late August bank holiday weekend record of 31.5C (88.7F) at Heathrow Airport.

The current hottest late summer bank holiday in Wales is 27.3C (81.1F) at Velindre, Powys, in 2013, while for Northern Ireland it is 27C (80.6F) recorded in Knockaraven, Co Fermanagh in 2003.

Paddle boarders at Cullercoats Bay in North Tyneside (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Monday is not a bank holiday in Scotland.

People travelling over the weekend are advised by the RAC to pack enough food and water and plan enough breaks for the journey.

(Owen Humphreys/PA)

Temperatures have been increasing following early-morning fog in parts of the UK.

By Monday, temperatures could reach 33C (91.4F) in southern England – which would set a new record for the late bank holiday weekend.