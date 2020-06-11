The Telegraph has been criticised for running “absolutely shameful” comments from Professor Karol Sikora on the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking on the Planet Normal podcast the professor said the Covid-19 death toll may be “less than half of what has been recorded because many victims would have died soon anyway”.

He also said medics had “too easily put Covid-19 on death certificates”.

The comments have been widely criticised, with Piers Morgan quick to call him out.

This is absolutely shameful.

How dare you spew such hurtful nonsense, ‘Professor Positive’ @ProfKarolSikora?

Why would you cause such distress to so many families & to those you’ve now accused of lying on death certificates?👇 https://t.co/ASJZyMZOPc — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 11, 2020

Sikora responded that he was “wrong to say what he did”, adding that he phrased it very insensitively and should not have said it.

The piece was still live on the site as of 12pm on 11th June.

