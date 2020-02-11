A Telegraph columnist has caused uproar today after suggesting Oxbridge places are being “stolen” by disadvantaged students.

Commenting on moves from Britain’s most prestigious universities to address the inequality gap Naomi Southwell, who claims to be from a modest background, said poor students are “robbing middle class pupils of their rightful places”.

Oxford has pledged to cut the ratio of pupils from the wealthiest areas of the country to those from the deprived from around 15 to one to eight to one in the next five years, she reports.

Cambridge, similarly, has committed to cutting the ratio from around 14 to one to around 6.7 to one.

National scandal in the making

But the moves were dubbed a “national scandal in the making” by Southwell who believes they will rob the “much maligned middle-class pupils of their rightful futures”.

Arguing that private school pupils face a more competitive field she said state school pupils shouldn’t be rewarded simply because they manage to navigate the notoriously tricky application process on their own.

“All that shows is that they are scrappy. Scrappy doesn’t translate Catullus.”

A “modest proposal”

She then went on to conclude with a “modest proposal” that state school pupils get admitted to a separate college, to avoid stealing places from private school pupils.

“At Oxford, St Catherine’s will do,” she added.

“That’s the one with the ugly modernist architecture. After all, it worked for women.”

Recently I’ve not been sold on wc kids coming to Oxbridge as a mark of achievement, as it’s a toxic environment.



But this makes me more determined to get wc kids in. Fuck, and I cannot stress this enough, MEDIOCRE posh kids getting here on daddy’s money. You ain’t earned shit. pic.twitter.com/PkXZaB6Z1o — Joe Smallman (@JoeLSmallman) February 11, 2020

Just a quick reminder that Oxbridge gives more places to pupils from 8 highly exclusive private schools than they do to those from 3000 state schools put together pic.twitter.com/aLDq3Ls6lg — tomboyce (@ecyobmot) February 11, 2020

