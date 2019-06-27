A teenager died after he was stabbed in the chest outside a greengrocers last night, shocked staff say.

Police say they were called at 9.20pm to Shepherds Bush, west London to reporters of a stabbing.

An 18-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene shortly afterwards.

The ‘Intercontinental Foods’ supermarket in Uxbridge Road was open for business as usual this morning.

A worker claims to have seen CCTV of the incident which has now been taken away by police.

He said: “There were two men, both black, one that was stabbed and the other that stabbed him.

“The teenager was on the street outside the shop and a man came up to him and stabbed him.

“He stabbed him in the chest in the heart.

“They tried to save him inside.

“The attacker ran away down the street.

“We have a clear shot of his face on the CCTV. He is a black guy. I’ve never seen him around here before.”

He added: “There was lots of blood everywhere.”

The store owner said he was not here last night but was also told by colleagues the man was stabbed on the street and taken inside to try and save his life.

He said: “I got a call last night at around 9.20pm but by the time I got here everything was taped off and I couldn’t get inside.

“I think he was stabbed just outside in the street and they took him in here.

“I was told he was stabbed in the chest.

“The police took the footage away this morning before I got here.

“The family came here last night. I was told they are Somalian.”