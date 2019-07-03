A teenager charged by detectives investigating a series of sex attacks on women walking dogs in a south east London park is due to appear in court today.

The 16-year-old boy was arrested on Monday following a series of sexual assaults and robberies in South Norwood County Park since the beginning of May.

He was charged overnight and is due to appear at Croydon Youth Court in south London accused of a string of offences.

Local women staged a protest march through the park over the weekend to ‘reclaim’ it following six attacks inside two months.

The victims, aged from their 30s to mid-60s, were sexually assaulted or robbed in broad daylight.

They were attacked while walking or jogging alone on weekdays between 10.50am and 4.30pm.

All but one was walking a dog and the suspect either stole or attempted to steal their phones.

A Met Police spokesman said: “A 16-year-old boy arrested on Monday July 1st has been charged with three counts of sexual assault, two counts of theft and one count of robbery.

“He was charged overnight and will appear in custody later this morning at Croydon Youth Court.”