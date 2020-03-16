A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a 17-year-old boy stabbed near Crystal Palace Football Club.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested on Sunday in connection with the fatal stabbing of Damani Mauge just yards from the Premier League club’s ground.

Damani was a promising athlete, who raced for his local club Croydon Harriers and held a 100 metres personal best of 11.7 seconds.

He was fatally knifed at a bus stop in Croydon, south London, last Sunday, as commuters stuck behind the bus watched on helplessly.

Officers and London Ambulance Service attended but the college student was pronounced dead at the scene just after 9pm.

The young suspect, of Mitcham, south London, was arrested on Sunday and remains in custody as the probe continues.

A Met Police spokesperson said: “At this early stage, it is believed the victim was involved in an altercation on a bus prior to the attack.

“A post mortem took place on Tuesday, 10 March. The cause of death was a stab wound to the chest.”

Police said Damani’s next of kin are aware and being supported by specially trained officers.