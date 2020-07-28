Far-right agitator and Islamophobe Stephen Yaxley-Lennon – known as Tommy Robinson – has reportedly fled Britain.

In a video posted online, Yaxley-Lennon said that he had been forced to leave the UK following an alleged arson attack on his wife’s home, adding that he plans to relocate permanently.

He appears to be in Spain, saying in the video that his plans to return to the UK for a rally this weekend had been thwarted by the Government’s announcement of a 14 day quarantine for travellers returning from the country amid a spike in cases of Covid-19.

Needless to say, the irony of Yaxley-Lennon taking advantage of freedom of movement rules to flee persecution has not been lost on many.

Commentators were quick to take to Twitter to poke fun at the former EDL leader’s hypocrisy…

Wait, so Tommy Robinson is a refugee now? Also, does he realise Spain is filled with all those foreigner types he’s not too keen on? What next? Katie Hopkins moving to Dubai? — Jonathan Pie (@JonathanPieNews) July 28, 2020

I hope the people of Spain extend ‘Tommy Robinson’ the same warmth and understanding as he’s always extended to those seeking to make a better life for themselves in the UK. — 🏳️‍🌈 Max 🏳️‍🌈 (@SpillerOfTea) July 28, 2020

In fairness to Tommy Robinson he does appear to have finally taken his own advice and left the UK because he didn’t like it — Harry Niles (@niles_86) July 28, 2020

Tommy Robinson, a man who slags off refugees for a living, has fled the country claiming “ I didn’t feel safe in my own country anymore”.



Hey Siri, define ‘refugee’? — Jaack (@Jaack) July 28, 2020

Apparently Stephen ‘Tommy Robinson’ Yaxley Lennon is considering emigrating to Spain. Talk about hypocrisy. Good thing he’s not a brexit advocate or anything or that would be a bit awkward 😳. — Ash Smith (@ashthedrum) July 28, 2020

