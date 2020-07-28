Far-right agitator and Islamophobe Stephen Yaxley-Lennon – known as Tommy Robinson – has reportedly fled Britain.
In a video posted online, Yaxley-Lennon said that he had been forced to leave the UK following an alleged arson attack on his wife’s home, adding that he plans to relocate permanently.
He appears to be in Spain, saying in the video that his plans to return to the UK for a rally this weekend had been thwarted by the Government’s announcement of a 14 day quarantine for travellers returning from the country amid a spike in cases of Covid-19.
Needless to say, the irony of Yaxley-Lennon taking advantage of freedom of movement rules to flee persecution has not been lost on many.
Commentators were quick to take to Twitter to poke fun at the former EDL leader’s hypocrisy…
Related: Tommy Robinson reportedly flees UK
While you're here
While you are here, we wanted to ask for your help.
Free, independent journalism in Britain is under threat. The government is becoming increasingly authoritarian and our media is run by a handful handful of billionaires, most of whom reside overseas and all of them have strong political allegiances and financial motivations.
Our mission is to hold the powerful to account. It is vital that free, independent media is allowed to exist to expose hypocrisy, corruption, wrongdoing and abuse of power. But we can't do it without you.
If you can afford to contribute a small donation to the site it will help us to continue our work in the best interests of the public. We only ask you to donate what you can afford, with an option to cancel your subscription at any point.
To donate or subscribe to The London Economic, click here.
The TLE shop is also now open, with all profits going to supporting free, independent journalism.
The shop can be found here.