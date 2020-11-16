Sweden has made a “screeching U-turn” as the number of coronavirus cases in the country dramatically increases.
Prime Minister Stefan Löfven introduced new measures into law that will ban public events of more than eight people and significantly limit gatherings.
“There should not be social situations with more than eight people even if they are not formally affected by the law,” he announced today.
“This is the new norm for the whole society, for all of Sweden. Don’t go to the gym. Don’t go to the library. Don’t have dinners. Don’t have parties. Cancel.
“It is an intrusive measure, but entirely necessary,” he said.
The announcement comes as the number of cases in the country skyrocket compared to its neighbours.
Stats from Our World in Data index show it has fallen behind when compared to countries such as Finland, which has successfully contained the virus.
Warning that it is likely to get worse, the PM urged people to “do their duty and take responsibility to stop the spread of infection”.
“I’ll say it again. It’s going to get worse. Do your duty and take responsibility to stop the spread of infection,” he added at the press conference on Monday.
“Many people are tired of this situation and I understand this very, very well. But at the moment, that doesn’t matter. We have to do what we need to do.”
