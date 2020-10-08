The government’s new national careers service test has been met with surprise and confusion as people learned of their recommended career paths.
The new quiz, launched following controversial comments from the chancellor Rishi Sunak, was set up to advise Brits on how they might retrain following one of the biggest economic slumps on record.
Around half a million jobs are likely to be lost in the UK this autumn as the furlough scheme comes to an end, with many more hanging in the balance.
People working in the creative sector have been hit particularly hard, with the industry grinding to a halt during the pandemic with no end in sight.
Several have taken to Twitter after taking the government’s new skills assessor, with one playwright reacting in shock after she was told she would be suited to a career in the manufacturing industry.
A magazine editor was also taken aback after she was told to consider a career as a boxer, while one teacher dubbed himself a “leader of men” after he was told he could “lead royal commandos in land and sea combat situations”.
Government’s advised me to retrain as a boxer pic.twitter.com/FCKEPPwuPR— Hannah Rose Woods (@hannahrosewoods) October 7, 2020
Sports and leisure seemed to be a common theme, although several people questioned whether they were suited to the industry.
Telling this dyspraxic they should work in sports and leisure is a new low for the humble government careers machine— Jasmine Andersson (@the__chez) October 7, 2020
Other bizarre professions included a lock keeper, cake decorator and referees, prompting much hilarity on social media.
Me, a journalist, trying the government careers advice website in 2020:— Alistair Coleman (@alistaircoleman) October 7, 2020
🔹 Lock keeper
🔹 Airline pilot
🔹 Meat process worker
Now I’m wondering if there’s still time for me to become a lion tamer. pic.twitter.com/f7JRl08gYI
Find out which career you are suited to here.
Related: Banks paid billions for bailing out Britain
Since you are here
Since you are here, we wanted to ask for your help.
Journalism in Britain is under threat. The government is becoming increasingly authoritarian and our media is run by a handful of billionaires, most of whom reside overseas and all of them have strong political allegiances and financial motivations.
Our mission is to hold the powerful to account. It is vital that free media is allowed to exist to expose hypocrisy, corruption, wrongdoing and abuse of power. But we can't do it without you.
If you can afford to contribute a small donation to the site it will help us to continue our work in the best interests of the public. We only ask you to donate what you can afford, with an option to cancel your subscription at any point.
To donate or subscribe to The London Economic, click here.
The TLE shop is also now open, with all profits going to supporting our work.
The shop can be found here.