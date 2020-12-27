Brexit and coronavirus are never far from the front pages with Sunday’s papers covering developments in both stories. As you would expect the right wing papers are positive about a new dawn for Britain, while more liberal publications are finding some devil in the detail.
The Sunday Telegraph features an interview with Prime Minister Boris Johnson in which he speaks of “big” changes coming post-Brexit after sorting a trade deal.
The Observer reports senior Conservatives have expressed concern at the tight deadline for ratifying the Brexit deal with a debate due to last only one day.
Senior Conservative MPs expressed alarm at plans to rush the historic UK-EU trade deal through parliament in just one day, as fishermen’s leaders accused Boris Johnson of “caving in” at the 11th hour to clinch agreement.
UK Fisheries chief executive Jane Sandell was less outspoken but agreed that pledges made had not been honoured: “We’re pleased that the UK-EU deal will bring some kind of certainty to parts of our industry, although we’re still looking for the ‘prodigious amounts of fish’ we were promised, and for us it changes nothing.”
And The Independent says the deal offers “no answers for key parts of the economy”.The 1,255-page document – published on Saturday – left numerous questions unanswered
Georgina Wright, associate at the Institute for Government, said: “There is still a lot of information that’s a little bit vague. The text is so legally dense and businesses want to know practical measures.”
She said the UK could now “diverge when it wants”, but warned of counter-measures, adding: “That comes at a price. You see that throughout the whole of the agreement.”
And the Sunday Express writes Brexiteer Tories are close to backing the deal.
To coronavirus, and The Sunday Times writes the Oxford/AstraZeneca jab will be approved next week.
The Sunday Mirror writes that vaccination appointments for vulnerable people are being cancelled due to a delay in distribution of the jab.
While The Sunday People reports 12,000 of the England’s 15,000 care homes are not part of the priority rollout for the Pfizer jab.
The Mail on Sunday writes 15 million jabs is the threshold needed to give a “clear route to the end of lockdowns”
And the Daily Star Sunday writes on legal action against Brendan O’Carroll, star of Mrs Brown’s Boys.
Related: Post-Brexit Erasmus replacement will cost more than £100 million next year
Since you are here
Since you are here, we wanted to ask for your help.
Journalism in Britain is under threat. The government is becoming increasingly authoritarian and our media is run by a handful of billionaires, most of whom reside overseas and all of them have strong political allegiances and financial motivations.
Our mission is to hold the powerful to account. It is vital that free media is allowed to exist to expose hypocrisy, corruption, wrongdoing and abuse of power. But we can't do it without you.
If you can afford to contribute a small donation to the site it will help us to continue our work in the best interests of the public. We only ask you to donate what you can afford, with an option to cancel your subscription at any point.
To donate or subscribe to The London Economic, click here.
The TLE shop is also now open, with all profits going to supporting our work.
The shop can be found here.
You can also SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER .