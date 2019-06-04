TRENDING:
Statue of Trump tweeting on the toilet takes centre stage as protests begin

June 4, 2019

A statue of Donald Trump tweeting on the toilet has taken the centre stage in Trafalgar Square as protests in the capital get underway.

The US President arrived in the UK yesterday and was greeted by a giant penis protest on the route in as Air Force One landed at Stansted Airport.

The legendary Baby Blimp also took to the skies today as protesters from around the country prepare to descend on the capital, but an effigy of Trump tweeting on the toilet looks set to be the highlight this time around.

Sitting proud on a temporary plinth the 16ft robot shows the President sporting a MAGA hat with his pants around his ankles.

The statue was made by Don Lessem, an American who makes giant robotic dinosaurs.

He says the #DumpTrump robot speaks and makes farting noises and cost him $25,000 of his own money.

