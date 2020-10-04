Stanley Johnson has been pictured flouting coronavirus rules for the second time in less than a week.

Pictures printed in the Daily Star Sunday show Boris Johnson’s father sitting in a crowded airport with his face mask lowered, which he said had “appeared to have slipped”.

It comes after Boris Johnson urged the public to comply with the coronavirus measures in a televised briefing, adding: “Bear in mind that the fines are now very considerable and they will be imposed.”

Domestic violence

In other news, picked up by the Daily Mail, Johnson Snr faces allegations of domestic violence over an incident involving the Prime Minister’s mother.

Disclosures in The Gambler, a new biography of Mr Johnson by author Tom Bower, show that Stanley broke Charlotte Johnson Wahl’s nose resulting in a trip to hospital.

She is reported to be quoted as saying: “He broke my nose. He made me feel like I deserved it.”

Family friends confirmed the story to the Mail on Sunday but insisted that the incident had been a one-off.

The friends said it happened in the 1970s when Charlotte had ‘flailed’ at Stanley, who broke her nose when ‘flailing back’.

