A staff member at the school Boris Johnson visited has tested positive for Covid-19 — just days after the prime minister and his team did a walkbout ‘meet and greet’.

Pupils at Castle Rock High School were told to stay at home and self-isolate today.

The school in Coalville, Leicestershire, hosted the prime minister, who gave a speech in the library to teachers and pupils on August 26.

But a letter sent to parents last night said a member of staff had tested positive for coronavirus – 11 days after the visit.

With some classes suspended and pupils asked to remain at home, local residents have speculated online that Boris’ visit was to blame.

Number 10 is yet to confirm whether the prime minister and his staff will self isolate.

In a letter, head of school Michael Gamble said: “Dear Parents and Carers,

“We apologise for the lateness of this letter, however this evening we have been informed that on member of our staff at The Castle Rock School has been tested positive for Covid-19.

“The health, safety and well-being of our students is paramount. Please be assured that we have sought immediate advice from Public Health England this evening, and we are continuing to closely follow the published government guidance.

“Staff who may have been in ‘contact’ with the staff member have already been

contacted by the NHS Test and Trace process.

“Due to the timing of this news, and as a precautionary measure, we are requesting that students in the following classes/groups please remain at home tomorrow (Monday 7th September).

“We will contact each parent tomorrow to let them know if their child should continue to self-isolate.

“Thank you for your continued support and cooperation, we will continue to keep you informed.”

Locals took to Facebook to comment on the issue.

One wrote: “Is Boris a super spreader.”

Another added: “Castle Rock has covid, is it due to Boris going?”

But others were quick to point out that the PM has already had the virus and one said : “No because he had it months ago.”

During the visit, the prime minister gave a speech in the library, in front of books with titles such as The Twits, Betrayed and The Subtle Knife.

It later emerged the former librarian didn’t intend the message for the prime minister, but reportedly put it up as a message to school management, in February.

