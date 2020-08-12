Tottenham Hotspur FC reportedly charged Haringey council more than £33,000 to use its carpark as a food bank during the pandemic.
Spurs is majority owned by Bahamas-based billionaire Joe Lewis and his partner Daniel Levy, who this year raked in £7 million – making him the highest-paid executive in the Premier League.
The club courted controversy during lockdown when it announced it would furlough 550 non-playing staff – a decision that was quickly reversed after outcry from the fans, who pointed out that the club is the eighth richest in the world.
£2,560 per week
As part of an effort to “make them proud”, Levy allowed the club’s stadium’s air-conditioned basement car park to be used as a vast food hub – set up by Haringey council and run by volunteers, who delivered supplies to vulnerable people.
According to Private Eye, however, that generosity came at a price. A freedom of information request found that Haringey council had been charged by Spurs for using the stadium as a food hub.
“These costs were £1,680 per week for additional security and £880 per week for additional cleaning,” the council said. At a rate of £2,560 per week, the club charged it a total of £33,280 – around the amount that Harry Kane earns in one day.
Responding to Private Eye, a club spokesperson said the bills to Haringey council were third-party costs for services requested by the council, adding: “The club did not pass on any costs which it itself incurred, and covered several other costs too.”
Related: Almost £5 billion of coronavirus bailouts handed out to firms based in tax havens
While you're here
While you are here, we wanted to ask for your help.
Journalism in Britain is under threat. The government is becoming increasingly authoritarian and our media is run by a handful handful of billionaires, most of whom reside overseas and all of them have strong political allegiances and financial motivations.
Our mission is to hold the powerful to account. It is vital that free media is allowed to exist to expose hypocrisy, corruption, wrongdoing and abuse of power. But we can't do it without you.
If you can afford to contribute a small donation to the site it will help us to continue our work in the best interests of the public. We only ask you to donate what you can afford, with an option to cancel your subscription at any point.
To donate or subscribe to The London Economic, click here.
The TLE shop is also now open, with all profits going to supporting our work.
The shop can be found here.