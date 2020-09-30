The latest puppet in the new Spitting Image series was revealed today live on Good Morning Britain.

Outspoken presenter Piers Morgan has joined the cast of more than 100 puppets – including a new-look Charles and Camilla, as well as Michael Gove and Dominic Raab.

The much anticipated show will return on October 3 with a 10-week series on BritBox. It was watched by 15 million viewers in its heyday.

“It’s time to come off furlough!”

Jeff Westbrook, whose credits include The Simpsons and Futurama, is leading the new writing team.

He said: “Everything the team have done on the new Spitting Image shows – the caricatures, puppets and satirical gags – have all been done in the public interest, as Boris might say: ‘Pro bono publico.’

“It’s time to come off furlough!” he added of the show’s return.

“The people have spoken and the puppets are ‘oven ready’.

“We’re going to take back control from the likes of Boris, Cummings, Trump, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

“There will be tongue-lashings from our weather girl, Greta Thunberg, you’ll be knocked out by Tyson Fury and dazzled and amazed by Beyonce and Herr Jurgen Klopp.”

Cabinet Ministers

So far puppets of Boris Johnson, Dominic Cummings and Priti Patel have been revealed, with the Home Secretary cast as a vampire.

Dominic Raab was pictured in martial art gear, while Boris Johnson and his ‘evil Svengali’ Cummings look eerily ghost-like.

Reaction

Social media users were quick to react to the big Morgan unveil.

Gary Lineker’s response was particularly apt:

The first time I can recall a spitting image puppet to be actually quite flattering, @piersmorgan pic.twitter.com/kHPDu2orCm — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) September 30, 2020

