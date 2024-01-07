What another fine Brexit mess we have here: A 34-year-old Spanish woman, who has the legal right to live and work in the UK, was forcibly deported from the UK after she landed back at Luton Airport last month.

Spanish woman deported from UK after returning home

As per The Guardian, the woman – referred to by the pseudonym ‘Maria’ – had left the UK to visit her family over Christmas. Her application to remain in the UK under the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement is yet to be concluded. However, she had paperwork confirming this.

Upon her arrival at Luton, she was told that there would be ‘no chance’ of her being let into the country. The report states that her previous application was refused in June on the grounds she did not provide sufficient evidence.

Brexit paperwork causes chaos for UK-based traveller

However, the woman HAS asked for an administrative review of the decision. The document shown to Border Force was a certificate of application (CoA) from the Home Office, proving her right to work in the UK. This crucial information was dismissed by the authorities.

Visiting a family member who had just given birth in Spain, Maria was taking a break from her vetinary nursing course. Her dreams of completing her studies have now been put on hold, leaving her husband and in-laws in a desperate scramble to bring her back.

Home Office double-down on Brexit paperwork fiasco

The Home Office have since confirmed their awareness of this incident, and have given their backing to Border Force agents who enforced the deportation. However, it’s likely that the move will be challenged robustly – with Mid-Bedfordshire MP Alistair Strathern now involved:

“It is really important, if people are to have confidence in border officials, that they are empowered to act within the law. It seems in this case that has not happened and there is a gap. I am more than happy to escalate this with the Home Office.” | Alistair Strathern

Stefano Gogioso, an EU national and Oxford Professor, has expressed the anxieties he has felt in the wake of this story. The computing expert has slammed the Tory government for ‘working to destroy’ cultural harmony in the country he moved to 14 years ago.

“When I moved to the UK in 2009, it was an example of cultural openness, economic opportunity, and academic excellence. Over 14 years of British life, I witnessed Tory governments work to destroy it all. The opposition is too weak-willed to stop them.” | Stefano Gogioso