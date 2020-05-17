The Daily Mail’s ‘Man of the people’ leader has been hilariously re-written after it was found out to be a gross misrepresentation of the true story.

Keir Starmer became the target of a misjudged smear today after the right wing newspaper uncovered that he owns “seven acres of land in Surrey worth up to £10 million”.

The front-page story reveals that in 1996 he bought a plot of land behind his parents’ house which if it were sold with planning permission it doesn’t have could make him a millionaire.

But they forgot to mention that the land was purchased for his late disabled mother who used it to house rescued donkeys.

Reaction

People were quick to react to the news on social media, with Nadine Shah pointing out that it seemed to be a perverse attempt to make Starmer look bad.

Is this article meant to make @Keir_Starmer look bad? Cause what I’m getting from this is that he was a human rights lawyer and a loving son for buying land for his disabled mother to care for the donkeys she and her husband rescued. https://t.co/KVasxUjyLg — Nadine Shah (@nadineshah) May 17, 2020

Others were quick to note hat compared to the Russia report and 60,000 deaths from the government mismanagement of a health crisis it is hardly a scandal.

Different spin

But Felicity Hannah hilariously went one step further by putting an alternative spin on the story.

Re-nosing the news piece, she replaced the intro to sensationalise the fact that Sir Keir has been using the land to RESCUE DONKEYS.

She also used the piece to discredit everything the “Made-Up on Sunday” had decided to run with.

Read the revised piece in full below:

I rewrote the Kier Starmer ‘man of the people?’ story with the same information and assumption as the MoS but a different spin to show how editorial position shapes how we read the facts. pic.twitter.com/7SDq8L0bSY — Felicity Hannah (@FelicityHannah) May 17, 2020

