Emergency services are at the scene after a train derailed in Aberdeenshire.

The fire service, police and ambulance service went to the scene near Stonehaven at about 9.40am on Wednesday.

Smoke could be seen billowing from the train on the track in the countryside, while several emergency service vehicles could be seen parked in a field.

A British Transport Police (BTP) spokesman said: “Officers are currently responding to an incident on the line in Stonehaven.

“We were called at 9.43am and are on scene alongside paramedics and the fire brigade.”

A ScotRail spokesman said: “We’re assisting the emergency services with an incident near Stonehaven and will provide more information when available.”

Emergency services called to derailed train near Stonehaven – smoke can be seen and an air ambulance is there https://t.co/KFf0Hj2xEW @BenPhilip_ is at the scene for @BBCScotlandNews pic.twitter.com/TFTZtWIzhm — BBC North East Scot (@BBCNorthEast) August 12, 2020

Related: UK suffers biggest economic slump in western Europe