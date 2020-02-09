Labour leadership front-runner Sir Keir Starmer’s mother-in-law has died after an accident.

Shadow cabinet member Sir Keir withdrew from campaign events on Friday due to the situation.

Chairwoman of his campaign, Jenny Chapman, tweeted on Sunday: “My thoughts and prayers are with Keir Starmer and his family.

“Keir’s mother-in-law died yesterday following an accident two weeks ago.

“Thank you to everyone for being so kind and supportive and for respecting his family’s privacy at this difficult time.”

Condolences

Fellow leadership contender Rebecca Long-Bailey later tweeted her condolences, writing: “Sending all our solidarity and condolences to Keir and his family”.

Lisa Nandy added: “My thoughts and condolences go out to Keir, his family and loved ones at this incredibly difficult time”, while Emily Thornberry tweeted: “My thoughts and condolences are with Keir, Victoria and their family at this very sad and difficult time.”

St Mary’s Hospital staff

Sir Keir posted a message of thanks to hospital staff for their support over the past fortnight.

He tweeted: “No words can express the depth of our thanks to all the incredible staff at St Mary’s Hospital intensive care unit for the care & support they provided to our family these past two weeks @ImperialNHS”.

