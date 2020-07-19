With face masks becoming compulsory for shoppers next week, the latest polling shows 71 per cent of adults in England support this measure, compared to just 13 per cent who oppose.

Two-thirds (64 per cent) of UK adults believe face masks are an effective way to contain the virus, and almost half (49 per cent) already wear a mask when going to the supermarket.

When it comes to newly-opened amenities, the public is prioritising haircuts over going out.

Two-fifths (39 per cent) are keen to get a haircut as soon as possible, while just 23 per cent say the same for going to pubs or bars, and 27 per cent who are most keen to go to restaurant.

Adam Drummond, head of political polling at Opinium, comments: “The consistent trend of polling on public safety measures during the Coronavirus crisis has been that the public are much more safety-first than we think and that complaints that public health measures trample on ancient sacred liberties are an extremely niche concern.

“Like the original lockdown measures, making face masks mandatory in shops is seen as effective, reasonable and is very popular with supporters of all parties.”

