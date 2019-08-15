A second teenager has been stabbed to death in London in less than 48 hours.

The 18-year-old was fatally knifed in Brixton, south London, yesterday afternoon.

Police and paramedics battled to save the lad, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 17-year-old was arrested on suspicion of murder nearby and remains in police custody.

The latest knife horror in the capital happened less than 48 hours after 16-year-old Alex Smith was stabbed to death in Camden, north London. There’s no suggestion that the two killings are linked.

The latest victim is the sixteenth teenager to have been murdered in London this year, 15 of whom have been fatally stabbed.

The latest investigation is the 91st murder probe to be launched in the capital this year.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

A Scotland Yard spokesman said: “A murder investigation has been launched after an 18-year-old man was found with fatal stab injuries.

“Police were called to Corrance Road, Brixton, shortly before 2pm on Wednesday to reports of a stabbing. Officers attended along with paramedics.

“An 18-year-old man was found with stab injuries. Despite the efforts of paramedics, he was pronounced dead at 2.41pm.

“A 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of murder at 2.23pm in Tremadoc Road. He has been taken into custody. Crime scenes have been put in place. Next of kin have been informed.”

He added: “A post mortem will be carried out in due course.

“Homicide detectives form Specialist Crime have been informed. Enquiries continue.

“Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call police.”

The grim roll of teenagers murdered in London in 2019:

1.

January 8th: Jaden Moodie, 14, stabbed to death after being knocked off a moped in Leyton,east London

2.

January 29th: Nedim Bilgin, 17, repeatedly stabbed in Islington, north London

3.

February 5th: Lejean Richards, 19, stabbed to death in Battersea, south London

4.

February 23rd: Kamali Gabbidon-Lynck, 19, died in hospital hours after being chased into a hairdressing salon in Wood Green, north London, where he was shot and stabbed

5.

March 1st: Sixth form student Jodie Chesney, 17, stabbed to death in park in Harold Hill, east London

6.

March 7th: Ayub Hassan, 17, fatally stabbed in the chest in the middle of the afternoon near West Kensington tube station in west London

7.

March 22nd: Abdirashid Mohamoud, 17, stabbed in Isleworth, west London

8.

May 1st: Tashaun Aird, 15, stabbed to death in Dalston, east London

9.

May 5th: McCaulay Junior Urugbezi-Edwards, 18, chased and stabbed by hooded lone knifeman in Elephant and Castle, south London

10.

June 14th: An 18-year-old, named locally as Cheyon Evans, fatally stabbed in Tooting in broad daylight.

11.

June 14th: Eniola Aluko, 19, shot dead in broad daylight in Plumstead

12.

June 26th: Yusuf Mohamed, 18, stabbed to death outside a greengrocers in Shepherd’s Bush. Two 17-year-olds have been charged with his murder

13.

June 30th: Amara Toure, 18, of Manor Park, died in hospital after being stabbed in Walworth

14.

July 11th: Kye Manning, 19, stabbed to death and another two teens slashed during a running brawl through the centre of Purley

15.

August 12th: Alex Smith, 16, stabbed to death in Camden

16.

August 14th: Lad, 18, stabbed to death in Brixton