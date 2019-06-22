Boris Johnson’s girlfriend’s neighbours heard “lots of shouting and screaming and some things being smashed or broken” before police were called to the flat.

Carrie Symonds, 31, was heard arguing with the Tory leadership battle favourite at her third floor flat in a Victorian townhouse in Camberwell, south east London, in the early hours of Friday.

A couple called Imran and Fatimah, who live next door to Ms Symonds on the third floor, said that they heard “lots of shouting and screaming”.

Speaking outside the house this morning, Imran said: “I wasn’t at home, but my missus heard stuff.

“She said she heard lots of shouting and screaming and some things being smashed or broken.”

Asked how he felt about the incident, he said: “It’s no big deal for me – we’re all human.”

A campaign has been set up in the local area, where Labour bigwig Harriet Harman is the local MP, to stop Mr Johnson becoming Prime Minister.

Posters have been stuck up on fences near Ms Symonds’ flat stating: “we’d rather endure him as our neighbour than our Prime Minister.”

Kirstie Lamont, who said the posters will be put up during a dog show in the area tomorrow, said: “He’s our neighbour – we are so Green or Labour here. This is not our politics at all.

“We’d rather endure him as our neighbour than our Prime Minister.”

On the police incident, she said: “I haven’t looked into it too much, but the ‘get off me’ sounds really bad.”

Ms Lamont denied the posters were “un-neighbourly” and fumbled when it was put to her that Carrie might not feel welcome in the area anymore.

A woman called Jordana Leighton created the posters.

Ms Lamont, who works in marketing, said: “Her wording is very polite.

“Had I created the poster maybe not so. We are pretty much all remain here.”

Ms Lamont said the posters weren’t created as a result of the incident in the early hours of Friday – “but it was just a happy coincidence”.

Scotland Uard issued a stament about the incident.

It said: “At 12.24am on Friday June 21, police responded to a call from a local resident in the SE5 area of Camberwell.

“The caller was concerned for the welfare of a female neighbour.

“Police attended and spoke to all occupants of the address, who were all safe and well. There were no offences or concerns apparent to the officers and there was no cause for police action.”