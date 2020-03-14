A vaccine for the Covid-19 illness caused by the coronavirus is on the verge of being developed, a team of scientists has said.

Researchers, led by Mucosal Infection and Immunity head Dr Robin Shattock, told the Daily Express they have successfully trialled the vaccine in mice and are hopeful it could be ready for human trials by June.

Senior researcher Dr Paul McKay, of Imperial College London, told the paper: “I’ve got results from a month after I injected (the mice) and the vaccine works really, really well.”

Into people by June

The team is working with scientists in Paris to determine the vaccine’s effectiveness in monkeys.

Dr McKay said they have applied for further funding from the Medical Research Council to conduct human clinical trials.

“If we get the funding for the human clinical trials, we will put it into people by June,” he said.

“If British scientists here develop a vaccine it would be great if the Government supported it.”

Should the human trials be successful, the team is hopeful the vaccine will be available for patients in a year.

