A jogger was repeatedly stabbed in a horrific ‘unprovoked’ attack in a London park.

The victim, a 35-year-old man, suffered a series of stab wounds after being attacked by a knife fiend wearing a bandana.

Police were called at around 10.15am yesterday to reports of a stabbing at Whittington Park in Archway, north London.

Police and paramedics found the victim had suffered stab injuries to one of his legs.

He was rushed to hospital where the injuries were assessed to be non-life threatening.

Detectives say the victim was jogging when an unknown man stabbed him in an unprovoked attack.

The suspect is described as black, about 5ft 8ins, and was wearing a black bandana, burgundy hooded top and blue jeans.

Unprovoked attack

Detective Sergeant Chris Shepherd, of the Met’s Central North team, said: “This was an unprovoked attack and we are doing everything we can to find out who is responsible.

“However, we also need the public’s help. If you witnessed anything at all in the Whittington Park area, no matter how insignificant you think it might be, please contact my team as a matter of urgency. “

DS Shephered added: “Understandably, this incident is going to cause concern in the local community and I would ask the public to remain vigilant, but please be assured that tackling violent crime continues to be the Met’s top priority.

“We are working tirelessly, day and night, to identify and pursue offenders, help bring perpetrators to justice, take weapons off the street, support victims, engage and reassure the public, and keep our communities safe.”

No arrests have been made. Enquiries continue.

Anyone with information should call police on 101.

Related – Carers targeted with abuse including scrawled ‘killer’ note left on car