Post-Brexit immigration changes dominated the front pages of the national newspapers this morning.

Priti Patel is set to unveil a raft of policy amends in a bid to take “full control” of British borders “for the first time in decades”.

Britain will close its borders to unskilled workers and those who can’t speak English as part of the overhaul.

Industry leaders have accused the government of an assault on the economy warning of “disastrous” consequences.

But ministers argue they are delivering the Brexit demanded by the electorate.

Immigration revolution

Several right wing news outlets basked in the changes this morning, with the Daily Mail dubbing it an “immigration revolution”.

The Daily Express also leads on this story, saying it represents “tough new border controls to encourage talent and block unskilled workers from moving to the UK”.

Xenophobia

Announcing the policy during a visit to Imperial College in west London, Home Secretary Priti Patel told the PA news agency: “It is right that people should speak English before they come to our country, that they should have a sponsored route, whether it’s through employment or a sponsored route through an academic institution.”

But the Liberal Democrats claimed the proposals were based on “xenophobia” and not the “social and economic needs of our country”.

While Labour criticised the post-Brexit immigration system, saying it would need so many exemptions it would be “meaningless” and could make it difficult for the UK to attract workers.

