A reveller is fighting for his life after being repeatedly stabbed at an illegal rave attended by “hundreds” of people.

The victim, in his twenties, suffered multiple knife wounds at the unlicensced music event on Hackney Marshes in east London on Sunday morning.

He was rushed to hospital where he remains in a “critical” condition.

A teenager – believed to be known to the stab victim – was also found unconscious at the event, which began late on Saturday, but his condition is not understood to be life threatening.

Large areas of the Marshes remains sealed off, and police are appealing for anyone who attended the event to come forward with any footage or information that could assist the investigation.

Police were called by paramedics to the scene just before 7am yesterday.

Detective Constable Simon Johnston, of the Met Police, said: “Hundreds of people attended the music event on Saturday, 17 August that ended with a young man fighting for his life in hospital.

“Did you see, hear, or happen to take footage of a violent incident on the Marshes? Do you have information that could assist the investigation? If you can help please don’t hesitate to contact police.”

He added: “Your information, no matter how small, could be a piece that is currently missing from the picture of last night’s events that we are building.”