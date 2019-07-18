A police sergeant alleged to have raped a woman whilst on duty has been charged with a string of sex offences.

Retired police Sergenat Derek Seekings, 64 will appear in court next month.

It is alleged he raped the same woman seven times between 1994 and 2000.

Seekings, who left the force in 2005, is alleged to have raped her six times off duty and once whilst on duty.

A Surrey police spokesman said: “A man has been charged with seven counts of rape.

“The offences were alleged to have been committed against one woman in Surrey between 1994 and 2000 by a former Surrey Police sergeant who retired from the force in 2005.

“Of the seven offences, six are alleged to have taken place off duty, and one on duty.

“Derek Winston Seekings, aged 64-year-old from Farnborough, has been summonsed to appear at Guildford Magistrates Court on August 13.”