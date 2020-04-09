A “respected and well-liked” doctor has died after testing positive for coronavirus.

Dr Edmond Adedeji, 62, passed away yesterday “doing a job he loved”, his family said.

He was being cared for at Great Western Hospital in Swindon, Wilts., where he worked.

He assumed the role in August 2019.

In a statement, his family said: “We as a family are grateful to God for the life of Dr Edmond Adefolu Adedeji.

“He died doing a job he loved, serving others before himself.

“We would like to thank the staff and his colleagues for looking after him during his final days.

“He leaves behind a wife, three children and three grandchildren.”

Kevin McNamara, chief executive of the local NHS trust, extended his condolences to the family while announcing the death in a statement.

He said: “Dr Adedeji had worked with us as a locum registrar in the Emergency Department since August 2019 and was a respected and well-liked member of the team.

“He was being cared for in the Intensive Care Unit having tested positive for COVID-19.

“On behalf of the whole Trust, I would like to extend our sincere condolences to Edmond’s family.”

