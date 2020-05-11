Public transport and London roads were noticeably busier this morning following the Prime Minister’s announcement last night.

Boris Johnson outlined “the first sketch of a road map” in a public address yesterday with a new alert system to determine when aspects of the economy and social lives can be restarted.

He said that people who cannot work from home should be “actively encouraged” to return to their jobs.

The moves have been criticised as being ‘too fast, too soon’ with the government’s new slogan rejected across devolved nations.

Back to work

But for England, many people seem to have taken the announcement as a green light to head back to work, with early reports of packed public transport and busy roads.

Ava-Santina, a producer of the James O’Brien show on LBC, tweeted: “Rammed on the roads in Central London this morning. Rammed.

“Mostly construction workers in vans/waiting at bus stops. Drove through Old St & The City and saw not one banker in a suit (usual hot-spot, especially at 7AM).

“Take from that what you will.”

Victoria at 0735am. These are all off my train. There are about another 100 behind them. 2 weeks ago it was 3 people in total… pic.twitter.com/dN9pJbt2eQ — AndyTheLondon (@AndyTheLondon) May 11, 2020

A live London traffic map seemed to confirm reports, with several warnings in place across the city.

While the tube also appeared to be significantly more congested:

NEW: Very busy on the early tube – this was Jubilee line first thing. Then commuters tell me it eased but noticeably busier than last week with more construction / office workers. Complaints many not wearing masks. (DMs open & confidential) pic.twitter.com/p8O1tDGhbH — Tom Edwards (@BBCTomEdwards) May 11, 2020

