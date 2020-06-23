A record-breaking heatwave has hit the Arctic Circle, with temperatures reaching almost 40C in some locations.

In the Siberian town of Verkhoyansk, where conditions can get as cold as -60 degrees Celsius, the local weather station has recorded a temperature of 38C.

If this is proven to be accurate, it will have broken the record not just for the town, but for the highest ever temperature in the Arctic Circle.

It comes following similar reports elsewhere.

A severe heatwave is affecting the #Arctic circle



Reports indicate air temperature reached 38° C in #Verhojansk in #Siberia 🇷🇺, and as shown by #Sentinel3 🇪🇺🛰️the Land Surface Temperature (LST) 45°C 🤒



This is a comparison between 2019 and 2020#ArcticHeatwave #ClimateAction pic.twitter.com/xHOLfcrkLc — 🇪🇺 DG DEFIS #UnitedAgainstCoronavirus (@defis_eu) June 23, 2020

As a result of the hot-dry conditions right now, numerous fires rage nearby, and smoke is visible for thousands of miles on satellite images.

Satellite image today showing extensive smoke and fires east of Verkhoyansk. Blue coloured ice in Laptev Sea is an indication of melting ice and there is lots of open water visible in the East Siberian Sea. pic.twitter.com/BemW0fccrq — Kilkenny Weather (@kilkennyweather) June 20, 2020

There are now warnings of relentless Arctic heatwaves which could be set to continue indefinitely.

We are in a relentless Arctic #heatwave – Siberia is literally on fire right now and it's set to continue.



Temperatures will comfortably exceed + 30 °C within the Arctic Circle over the next 10 days at least. It is a staggering + 20-25 °C warmer than it should be…



[THREAD] pic.twitter.com/J9opJLIaIw — Scott From Scotland (@ScottDuncanWX) June 19, 2020

Related: Artist makes Boris Johnson sculpture from 6,277 pages of pandemic newsprint