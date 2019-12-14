Jeremy Corbyn’s three sons have paid tribute to their “honest” and “humble” father in an open letter in which they write that they have never known a politician to have been so “smeared and vilified.”

Analysis has confirmed that their father faced unprecedented attacks in the large majority of the press. Not to mention the BBC bias that Labour has lodged an official complaint and online, where 88 per cent of Tory election ads were found to be misleading.

In a message posted on Facebook and Twitter by Tommy Corbyn with his brothers, Seb and Benjamin, they said defeat “hurt” and they praised his record of a lifetime of campaigning for the “less fortunate”.

They said he had paid the price for being “honest, humble and good-natured” in the “poisonous world” of politics, with years of “the most despicable attacks filled with hatred”.

From the three proudest sons on the planet pic.twitter.com/0IVLmcw0kD — Tommy Corbyn (@TommyCorbyn) December 13, 2019

As Labour leader, they said that he had produced “the most wonderful manifesto this country has ever seen”.

“He took on an entire establishment. This meant the attacks from all sides intensified and became even more poisonous while he was leader. We’ve never known a politician to be smeared and vilified so much,” they wrote.

“His unbelievably broad shoulders and incredibly thick skin endured all of this so that we could all live in the hope of a world free of racism or hunger. The man led with a strength difficult to quantify.”

Despite the Labour Party’s General Election defeat in many seats that were Labour for generations, they insisted that its time would come.

“To assume that the ideologies he stands for are now outdated is so wrong. In the coming years we will see that they are more important than ever,” the said.

They added: “From the three proudest sons on the planet, please continue the fight.”

Here is their full letter:

Last night hurt, today hurts a bit more, tomorrow it will hurt even more.

Jeremy has dedicated each day of his political life for the less fortunate amongst us. Unwaveringly, he has fought and campaigned for people who suffer and people in hardship.

Being honest, humble and good natured in the poisonous world of politics has meant that he has endured the most despicable attacks filled with hatred for the duration of his 36 years in public life.

In his 31 years as an MP preceding his leadership he supported each campaign for peace and justice wherever it was in the world and however difficult or unpopular at the time. As Labour leader he continued to do so. He also produced the most wonderful manifesto this country has ever seen. He took on an entire establishment.

This meant that the attacks from all sides intensified and became even more poisonous while he was leader. We’ve never known a politician to be smeared and vilified so much.

His unbelievably broad shoulders and incredibly thick skin endured all of this so that we could all live in the hope of a world free of racism or hunger. The man led with strength difficult to quantify.

Not only have his messages been inspirational but he has delivered them with honestly, humility, dignity and above all, love. The polar opposite of how his opponents delivered theirs. As we are so used to seeing, the politics of division and the message of hatred prevailed.

To say we are proud is a vast understatement. To assume that the ideologies he stands for are now outdated is so wrong. In the coming years we will see that they are more important than ever.

Thank you to every person who saw his vision and supported it and supported him. From the three proudest sons on the planet, please continue the fight.

@BenGelblum