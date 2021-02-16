The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have announced they are expecting a second child, with an image taken remotely from London having been released.

The couple on Sunday put out a black and white photo of themselves, sat under a tree in Los Angeles, with Harry gazing at his wife and resting his hand on Meghan’s head as she lies in his lap cradling her bump.

The news comes after the duchess suffered a miscarriage last summer, and just days after she won a privacy case against Associated Newspapers Limited.

A spokesperson for Meghan and Harry said: “We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child.”

The image was shot by their long-time friend and photographer Misan Harriman, who took the picture remotely from London using an iPad.

Oprah

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will use their primetime interview with Oprah Winfrey to mark the start of a new chapter in their lives, the PA Media news agency understands.

Harry and Meghan will sit down with the world’s best known chat show host in the coming weeks to discuss life in America but speculation the tell-all interview will be negative is likely to be misplaced.

The couple are believed to have been organising the interview with Winfrey for a considerable period.

Oprah With Meghan And Harry – has been described as an “intimate conversation” by the US television network CBS which is to screen the primetime special on March 7.

Speculation has been mounting that Winfrey would interview the couple since she was invited to their wedding in May 2018.

Oprah, who lives close to the Sussexes, is expected to be a considerate interviewer whose questions will not take the form of a cross examination.

Reactions

You would think everyone would be happy for the couple? Well no, not at all.

Piers Morgan clearly has no time for the couple. He Tweeted: “Harry & Meghan have announced they’re pregnant and released this cheesy photo of themselves to ensure the media gives the story about their private life more prominence – in their latest courageous effort to stop the same media focusing on their private life.”

He followed up with a further post writing “Shocked to read in The Times that Meghan Markle had only met Oprah Winfrey once before inviting her to sit upfront with the Royals at her wedding. Shocked they’d ever met at all.”

BREAKING: Harry & Meghan have announced they’re pregnant and released this cheesy photo of themselves to ensure the media gives the story about their private life more prominence – in their latest courageous effort to stop the same media focusing on their private life. 👇 pic.twitter.com/wEmpDtrWBG — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 14, 2021

Shocked to read in The Times that Meghan Markle had only met Oprah Winfrey once before inviting her to sit upfront with the Royals at her wedding.

Shocked they’d ever met at all. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 16, 2021

Some people reacted at Piers Morgan antagonism against the couple.

If this doesn’t give Piers Morgan an aneurysm, I don’t know what will. pic.twitter.com/hdLniahaOR — ines helene, ShroomGirl (@inihelene) February 16, 2021

Piers Morgan maybe needs counselling to deal with his Meghan Markle obsession — Emmselk #UnitedInDiversity (@Emmselk) February 16, 2021

The Daily Star front page has also come under fire.

So the daily star release this front page on the 1 year anniversary of Caroline Flack’s suicide… see the media have learnt absolutely nothing about being kind pic.twitter.com/pcoOpT9Tbw — leylaaa_ (@xleyrosex) February 15, 2021

Prince Andrew

Then Prince Andrew began to trend on the subject, with many people comparing his treatment in the press with the Meghan and Harry.

Some of those who did think it was brilliant news began to compare Meghan and Harry’s treatment with that of Prince Andrew, and his alleged extra-curricular activities.

Here are some of the best reactions. There were a LOT which are libellous, so we have left them out, but you can guess the words people were using to describe Prince Andrew.

Reactions

1.

Does it ever cross anyone's mind that Prince Andrew is allegedly a sex offender who slept with trafficked, under age girls & his punishment was they just stopped giving him jobs to do…?



Meghan is having a baby. That is all.



Think about that for a a minute. — {Kestrel/Ossian} 🐦 🐦 #LUFC 🏆 👆 (@BremnersLaces) February 16, 2021

2.

They even brought in a podiatrist to analyse Harry’s feet. They are doing the most. pic.twitter.com/CVaaejjWhY — Pagan Trelawney GCVOIDGAF (@PaganTrelawney) February 16, 2021

3.

If Harry and Meghan, want to do an interview with Oprah Winfrey,

they are perfectly entitled to,so good for them.More interesting than listening to a lie a minute Prince Andrew telling us the 'exact' time he bought a pizza months before.Think Meghan has had too much unfair press! — Matthew Payne (@Matthew82069336) February 16, 2021

4.

Yep. Say what you want about Meghan, it’s an embarrassment that this country hounds her instead of hounding Prince Andrew. https://t.co/xVS257jNmX — Ben Long (@LongyWTID) February 16, 2021

5.

Translation:

After the press hounded the guy whose mum died because of them and (compared with Kate) unfairly twisted every aspect of his life from the way Meghan held her baby bump to her avocado diet, Harry and Meghan decide to take back some ownership of their own narrative. https://t.co/YYKS8hmamz — Femi😷 (@Femi_Sorry) February 15, 2021

6.

Why would he? He has to focus on the real villain of the story.

Prince Andrew only hung out with child sex traffickers. Meghan had avocados on toast! — Femi😷 (@Femi_Sorry) February 15, 2021

7.

The fact that MSM direct more vitriol towards Harry and Meghan than Prince Andrew is everything that is wrong with this country. — Katy (@KatyJayne101) February 16, 2021

8.

The Royal Family have failed 2 learn lessons from the past- Prince Charles married twice, Princess Anne married twice, Prince Andrew DIVORCED, Prince Edward still MARRIED to first wife, what Right do they have 2 tell Harry and Meghan how to live theirs. — Pearl Baker (@PearlBaker16) February 16, 2021

9.

“It won’t be a hostile interview like Emily Maitlis’s of Prince Andrew,” says correspondent on @BBCr4today of Oprah’s interview with Meghan and Harry. Yeah, coz the “charges” against them are really similar. — Richard Moore (@richardmoore73) February 16, 2021

10.

Give Prince Andrew half of this energy too https://t.co/q2AizWYFGY — Schrödinger's flask (@evanskaijage) February 15, 2021

11.

Someone hiding from the FBI gets not a mention but Meghan Markle and Prince Harry who just want to live their lives and do good are vilified and bullied. Wow UK telling us who they value clearly! Prince Andrew pic.twitter.com/ss02E97HF9 — Coolblackind (@charbrown20) February 16, 2021

12.

Only person whose titles should be removed is Prince Andrew’s…. — Johnnybobbz (@eca03jeh) February 15, 2021

Related: Fresh claims about Prince Andrew’s movements around time Epstein victim claims they had sex