No further former soldiers will be prosecuted over the killing of 13 civilians in Londonderry in 1972.

Northern Ireland’s Public Prosecution Service (PPS) announced last year that one veteran, known as Soldier F, would face charges.

A further 15 civilians were wounded on January 30, 1972 when soldiers from the Parachute Regiment opened fire on civil rights demonstrators, in an incident which became known as Bloody Sunday.

John Kelly, whose brother Michael was killed on Bloody Sunday, at the Guildhall in Londonderry (Niall Carson/PA)

Families of some of the victims requested a review of the PPS decision in March 2019.

They have expressed disappointment at the outcome, and said they will take a judicial review.

On Tuesday the PPS announced that the original decision not to prosecute 15 soldiers reported in connection with the events of Bloody Sunday have been upheld.

The reviews were undertaken by PPS senior assistant director Marianne O’Kane, who was not previously involved in the cases.

In a statement the PPS said Ms O’Kane concluded that the Test for Prosecution is not met on evidential grounds to prosecute any of the 15 soldiers in connection with the specific deaths or injuries sustained on January 30, 1972.

“In March 2019, the PPS engaged extensively with the families of those killed and injured on Bloody Sunday to explain the reasons why the original decision-maker concluded that the available evidence did not meet the Test for Prosecution for all but one suspect reported,” Ms O’Kane said.

“Given the importance of these decisions to all affected by them, and the extensive public interest in the events of Bloody Sunday, the deep disappointment felt by many families at that time was wholly understandable.

“This was despite assurances received from the PPS that its decision-making had been conducted in an independent, fair and impartial manner.

“It was therefore also understandable that a number of the bereaved families and injured victims subsequently exercised their right to request a review of decisions relating to 15 of those suspects originally reported.

“The reviews process began substantively in November 2019, after receipt of all legal submissions, and involved applying the Test for Prosecution afresh to all available evidence submitted by the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) from 2016-17.

“I have concluded that the available evidence is insufficient to provide a reasonable prospect of conviction of any of the 15 soldiers who were the subjects of the reviews.

“Accordingly, the decisions not to prosecute these 15 individuals all stand.”

Ms O’Kane added: “I know that today’s outcome will cause further upset to those who have pursued a long and determined journey for justice over almost five decades.

“I can only offer reassurance to all of the families and victims of Bloody Sunday, and the wider community, that my decisions were conducted wholly independently and impartially, and in accordance with the Code for Prosecutors.”

Soldier F has been charged with the murder of James Wray and William McKinney.

He is also accused of the attempted murders of Patrick O’Donnell, Joseph Friel, Joe Mahon and Michael Quinn. He faces a seventh supporting charge of the attempted murder of a person or persons unknown on the day.

Ms O’Kane said there will be no change to those charges.

“The prosecution that commenced against him in 2019, which relates to two charges of murder and five charges of attempted murder, continues,” she said.

There was an outcry on social media over the decision however there was also relief for those who felt that the case shouldn’t have ever gone to court.

1.

disgusted but not surprised. heart's in the bogside and with the families who continue fighting for justice today https://t.co/jZ3s0OPwwI — Anna Cafolla (@AnnaCafolla) September 29, 2020

2.

Saddened but not shocked. The British Government will try everything so they don't have to answer for their war crimes.



I stand with the Bloody Sunday families.



Your reslience shines on! https://t.co/XdwSnBauhR — Dr Órfhlaith Campbell (@drorfh) September 29, 2020

3.

Statement by solicitors Madden &Finucane after the DPP Bloody Sunday decision: “…deeply disappointing for the families and wounded who are left with the firm conclusion that members of the Parachute Reg have effectively gotten away with mass murder…. — alex thomson (@alextomo) September 29, 2020

4.

Can't say I'm surprised but the lack of any justice for the victims of Bloody Sunday will never not infuriate me. Can't even put it into words. — kevin (@KevBeirne) September 29, 2020

5.

Although well used to it, hearing this doesn’t get any easier for Bloody Sunday families. Just one soldier will be prosecuted for two deaths on a day where 13 people were killed and 15 wounded. Children and fathers alike. My uncle Paddy was 31 and should be a doting granda. https://t.co/CT7CFXTnu3 — aoife moore. (@aoifegracemoore) September 29, 2020

6.

On this important day, we stand in solidarity with the Bloody Sunday families as they continue their fight for truth and justice. #Time4Truth #BloodySunday pic.twitter.com/cYwFJDodKU — Sinn Féin (@sinnfeinireland) September 29, 2020

7.

Very disappointed for the Bloody Sunday families. They have walked with great dignity since 1972. They will continue. — Colum Eastwood (@columeastwood) September 29, 2020

8.

Today’s ruling on Bloody Sunday is hugely disappointing



The families have been campaigning tirelessly for almost 50 years for justice



The denial of justice is unacceptable and must end



We will continue to support the Bloody Sunday families in their pursuit of truth and justice — Michelle O’Neill (@moneillsf) September 29, 2020

9.

Northern Ireland’s Public Prosecution Service has upheld the decision only to prosecute one person, ‘Solider F’, for the Bloody Sunday shootings in Derry in 1972.



Kate Nash, whose brother was killed and father wounded, says she will challenge the decision: pic.twitter.com/6rsLJYCdMw — Gavan Reilly (@gavreilly) September 29, 2020