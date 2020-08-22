The Duchess of Sussex was a surprise guest on Michelle Obama’s When All Women Vote online event on Thursday, saying “we all know what’s at stake” in the upcoming US election.
Many interpreted it as a breach in royal protocol that prohibts British royals from commenting on politics.
The Sun’s Dan Wootton was fuming that Meghan Markle spoke out seemingly against Trump being re-elected. He wrote “Extraordinary! Meghan now actively campaigning against Donald Trump. Completely inappropriate and a massive diplomatic embarrassment for the Queen and British Royal Family, whose entire success and longevity is based on staying out of party politics.”
Piers Morgan also chimed in, he Tweeted: “The Queen must strip the Sussexes of their titles. They can’t remain as royals & spout off about foreign elections in such a brazenly partisan way.”
There was a lot of anger on social media that this is a huge over reaction while Prince Andrew still has his royal titles even though he has been embroiled in Epstein scandal.
Lots of people leapt to Meghan’s defence.
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
Related – Melania Trump repeatedly rejects Donald’s hand in excruciating clip
While you're here
While you are here, we wanted to ask for your help.
Journalism in Britain is under threat. The government is becoming increasingly authoritarian and our media is run by a handful handful of billionaires, most of whom reside overseas and all of them have strong political allegiances and financial motivations.
Our mission is to hold the powerful to account. It is vital that free media is allowed to exist to expose hypocrisy, corruption, wrongdoing and abuse of power. But we can't do it without you.
If you can afford to contribute a small donation to the site it will help us to continue our work in the best interests of the public. We only ask you to donate what you can afford, with an option to cancel your subscription at any point.
To donate or subscribe to The London Economic, click here.
The TLE shop is also now open, with all profits going to supporting our work.
The shop can be found here.