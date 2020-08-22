The Duchess of Sussex was a surprise guest on Michelle Obama’s When All Women Vote online event on Thursday, saying “we all know what’s at stake” in the upcoming US election.

Many interpreted it as a breach in royal protocol that prohibts British royals from commenting on politics.

The Sun’s Dan Wootton was fuming that Meghan Markle spoke out seemingly against Trump being re-elected. He wrote “Extraordinary! Meghan now actively campaigning against Donald Trump. Completely inappropriate and a massive diplomatic embarrassment for the Queen and British Royal Family, whose entire success and longevity is based on staying out of party politics.”

Extraordinary! Meghan now actively campaigning against Donald Trump.

Completely inappropriate and a massive diplomatic embarrassment for the Queen and British Royal Family, whose entire success and longevity is based on staying out of party politics. https://t.co/FfRm1Vlfn7 — Dan Wootton (@danwootton) August 21, 2020

Piers Morgan also chimed in, he Tweeted: “The Queen must strip the Sussexes of their titles. They can’t remain as royals & spout off about foreign elections in such a brazenly partisan way.”

The Queen must strip the Sussexes of their titles. They can’t remain as royals & spout off about foreign elections in such a brazenly partisan way. https://t.co/6uZ3FTbjHW — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) August 21, 2020

There was a lot of anger on social media that this is a huge over reaction while Prince Andrew still has his royal titles even though he has been embroiled in Epstein scandal.

Lots of people leapt to Meghan’s defence.

If you are fumin about Meghan Markle having political opinions may I suggest you don’t google ‘King Edward & Hitler’ cos u’d be fumin hun x — Nicola Coughlan (@nicolacoughlan) August 22, 2020

If you're p*ssed off about Meghan Markle getting involved in politics, but not Prince Andrew getting involved with trafficked teenagers then you are everything that's wrong with the world. — Rachel Palmer (@MarvellousMrsP) August 22, 2020

People really love to open their unwashed mouths to incessantly criticise Meghan Markle but when Prince Andrew is mentioned they let the crickets do all the talking. Your selective morality and racism is really shining today☺️ — Muna🦚 (@lugodheer) August 22, 2020

When leading public figures call for Meghan Markle to be stripped of her royal title for "impropriety" yet remain mysteriously silent on Prince Andrew it says a lot more about them than her. — Katy (@KatyJayne101) August 22, 2020

Riddle me this: when public figures in media and politics call for Meghan Markle to be stripped of her title for speaking out against one of the worst Presidents in US history and a menace to the world. But remain silent on the abhorrent Prince Andrew. What does that make them? — Dr. Jennifer Cassidy (@OxfordDiplomat) August 22, 2020

There are a lot of people in the media who seem to have more problem with Meghan Markle being a person with an opinion than with Prince Andrew being an accused sex offender. — Matt Haig (@matthaig1) August 22, 2020

Meghan Markle is being used as a diversion & scapegoat to cover up Prince Andrew & the real issues that lie within the British Royal Family. pic.twitter.com/PybBXwHb1J — michelle (@ddarveyy) August 22, 2020

