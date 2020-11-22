England will enter a tougher three-tiered system of local coronavirus restrictions when the national lockdown ends on December 2, Downing Street has said.

Boris Johnson is expected to detail his plan for winter to MPs on Monday as he sets out how people can see their loved ones at Christmas.

The “Covid winter plan” is expected to place more areas into the higher tiers to keep the virus under control to ensure further restrictions are not needed, No 10 said.

The tiers are expected to be strengthened to safeguard the gains made during the national lockdown but it is understood that the controversial 10pm curfew on pubs and restaurants will be altered under the new system.

The Prime Minister is expected to say that, while last orders must be called at 10pm, people will get an extra hour to finish their food and drinks with opening hours to be extended until 11pm.

Freedom passes

Additionally people in Uk could given special ‘freedom passes’ to live a normal life but only if they have two Covid negative tests in a week.

The Telegraph reports that under the plan, people could be given the special passes if they can prove they have been regularly tested.

If you get the all clear an electronic document would be handed to you to allow you to move around without suffering from tough restrictions.

A certificate may be used with photos that have biometric data, to ensure the identity of the document holder is correct.

The plan has caused outrage on social media, with some people claiming this idea is actually taking their freedom away. You can can a sense of their anger in the tweets, below.

There is no effective opposition to this. While we rant and rave on Twitter and Facebook about how evil and dystopian all of this is, the criminals in Whitehall carry on regardless. "Freedom pass" eh? How dare anyone tell you and me that freedom is theirs to dispense? pic.twitter.com/tIp1IoIlwi — Richie Allen (@RichieAllenShow) November 22, 2020

So they are going full fascist. Only if you can prove you are 'clean' and have government issued 'papers' can you have your life back.

All decent people must oppose this. https://t.co/hkE5oAXj8o — Laura Perrins (@LPerrins) November 22, 2020

So if you get 2 covid tests a week you could win a 'freedom pass'. This would allow people to lead as normal a life as possible while the government's vaccine programme gets started.



FREEDOM PASS



Are you hearing this? Repeat those 2 words again and again until it sinks in. pic.twitter.com/namhQ2M2OX — Glasgow Girl (@sapiofoxy) November 22, 2020

Give us back our freedom. https://t.co/KqSmmR4v1L — Laurence Fox (@LozzaFox) November 22, 2020

The Johnson government has gone full Commie, proposing 'Freedom passes' if you have a vaccine or two Covid tests per week. Freedom is ours by right, it is not for the government to give out arbitrarily as though it were an abusive prison guard. Disobey. https://t.co/Gx0NVb7aOP — David Kurten (@davidkurten) November 22, 2020

Welcome to communism



Britons who test negative for Covid twice in a week are set to receive a 'freedom pass' under government scheme that will allow them to live a normal life #ukunification https://t.co/XCw3MLRtXr via @MailOnline — UK Unification 🇬🇧 #PM Martin STAND UNITED PEEPS (@UK_UNIFICATION) November 22, 2020

However, one user didn’t see the fear of ensuring people don’t have Covid. He tweeted :All the snowflake accounts pissing themselves over the two covid tests a week ‘freedom pass’ headline are the same ones who told people ‘if you don’t like it then move to another country’ after Brexit vote.”

All the snowflake accounts pissing themselves over the two covid tests a week 'freedom pass' headline are the same ones who told people 'if you don't like it then move to another country' after Brexit vote. pic.twitter.com/xS2zBAKTtT — Craig Saphier (@craigsaph14) November 22, 2020