With Christmas around the corner you would have thought we all have something to look forward to – even in during lockdown. But clearly not for some who have taken offence to the new Sainsbury’s advert.

The supermarket’s festive marketing campaign, titled Gravy Song, features a heartwarming phone call between a father and daughter as they share their excitement for Christmas and their hopes of spending the day together amid the coronavirus crisis.

But the intimate exchange has riled some, with people arguing it “does not represent” and others threatening to boycott the supermarket for “virtue signalling”.

“The UK is 80 per cent white. Do Sainsburys not have data on who actually shops there lol?” one person wrote.

Another added: “This doesn’t represent me, I don’t see myself in this at all. I can’t relate.”

A third person wrote: “Another one added to the banned list. Go woke go broke.”

However, not all people on social media were bothered about these types of people deciding to take their business elsewhere.

Sainsbury’s replied on Twitter saying: “At Sainsbury’s, we want to be the most inclusive retailer. That’s why, throughout all our advertising we aim to represent a modern Britain, which has a diverse range of communities. We have three stories of three different families in our advertising.”

Reactions

1.

If you’re offended by the #sainsburysXmas advert because you don’t feel represented and can’t relate to a Black family when Aldi’s Christmas advert is about a family of CARROTS then you’re quite simply a racist and need to get help/educate yourselves. #sainburysad #racism pic.twitter.com/kDkKvVeHe3 — Joe (@JoeSaunders) November 17, 2020

2.

Me off to get my Christmas shopping at Sainsbury’s knowing they’ll be no racists in there after they’ve all boycotted the place cuz of an advert. And they call us the ‘snowflakes’ #sainsburysXmas pic.twitter.com/8v0aP3quU0 — Ro$ie (@Rova_xo) November 17, 2020

3.

Sainsburys HQ discovering that the racists plan on boycotting them over a Christmas advert #sainsburysXmas pic.twitter.com/nHHAuMg4bb — Silly Sol ✨ (@asbsally) November 17, 2020

4.

“That’s the last time I’m shopping at bladdy Sainsbury’s”#SainsburysXmas pic.twitter.com/SbZkfmtqrq — MYST ❼ 🇦🇴 (@MY57R0) November 17, 2020

5.

Racists kicking off about a supermarket advert because they feel underrepresented yet they’re not bothered about representation when it comes to the clowns they voted in to run the country #sainsburysXmas pic.twitter.com/uoTDNmeVkj — JK (@JamieTPKelly) November 17, 2020

6.

I’m offended by Aldi’s Christmas advert as I am not a carrot and I feel like the carrots do not represent me or my family #sainsburysXmas https://t.co/0d16HK3MPn — katie ☘️ STAY AT HOME & BE KIND (@_katieemerson) November 17, 2020

7.

8.

#sainsburysXmas Are there actually people who are offended by the use of beautiful black cast for the Xmas advert? Who are these people? Find them and help them. It’s a fabulous advert featuring fabulous people. I’m so sad that people would even comment negatively on this. — Emma (@emmajaggard) November 17, 2020

9.

Its funny how people seem to know their statistics when they start to feel irrelevant.



Sorry did I say funny I meant #racist #sainsburysXmas pic.twitter.com/dJF2Soj1W5 — Shareen Pavaday 🇲🇺🇬🇧 (@Sha_bibie) November 17, 2020

10.

“I WiLL nEver ShOp In SaINsburyS AgAin, ThIs IS NoT a RePresEnTatIoN of ME” #sainsburysXmas pic.twitter.com/MAdllzdMxC — Aylee Theron (@ayleetheron_) November 17, 2020

11.

People are mad, they’ve no issue with some old fella looking at kids through a telescope, but as soon as a black man makes gravy there is an issue… #sainsburysXmas — Sam (@sammyc42) November 17, 2020

12.

gen X call us snowflakes then get offended by an advert about gravy #sainsburysXmas https://t.co/v2KsPcHRXV — EveFrancis (@evefrancis_) November 16, 2020

13.

Me & my black ass going to shop in Sainsbury’s knowing there ain’t gone be no racist white people #sainsburysXmas pic.twitter.com/RMvyqGI52g — Tayyy🤍 (@TaylorDash) November 16, 2020

