With Christmas around the corner you would have thought we all have something to look forward to – even in during lockdown. But clearly not for some who have taken offence to the new Sainsbury’s advert.
The supermarket’s festive marketing campaign, titled Gravy Song, features a heartwarming phone call between a father and daughter as they share their excitement for Christmas and their hopes of spending the day together amid the coronavirus crisis.
But the intimate exchange has riled some, with people arguing it “does not represent” and others threatening to boycott the supermarket for “virtue signalling”.
“The UK is 80 per cent white. Do Sainsburys not have data on who actually shops there lol?” one person wrote.
Another added: “This doesn’t represent me, I don’t see myself in this at all. I can’t relate.”
A third person wrote: “Another one added to the banned list. Go woke go broke.”
However, not all people on social media were bothered about these types of people deciding to take their business elsewhere.
Sainsbury’s replied on Twitter saying: “At Sainsbury’s, we want to be the most inclusive retailer. That’s why, throughout all our advertising we aim to represent a modern Britain, which has a diverse range of communities. We have three stories of three different families in our advertising.”
