Social media users have been claiming the works of Joseph Turner and Vincent van Gogh to be that of their own children’s after the Telegraph published Boris Johnson’s son knocking out a suspiciously accurate depiction of a reindeer.

Seven month-old Wilfred was said to have shown a “flair for art” after he showcased his Christmas creations for charity, with his “hand-painted” image of a reindeer being sent to an 89-year-old suffering from Parkinson’s disease.

The piece reads:

“A photograph captured Wilfred at work, sporting long blonde locks and diligently shaping reindeer antlers with his paint-covered hands.”

People have been quick to question the accuracy of the piece, which was published without a byline such was its brazenly propagandistic tone.

We’ve picked out the best of the reaction:

My 3 year old also got into his paints today and wanted to paint a ship and here’s his efforts. He’s getting better pic.twitter.com/xllzsfVCOa — Disappointed Optimist (@disappoptimism) December 27, 2020

They were too modest to admit it but young master Wilfrid wrote the article himself. Very precocious that boy! — The tweet out to help out guy (@repliguy) December 27, 2020

Kid dug around in his own nappy and smeared the contents on someone else's work, before taking all the credit.



Chip off the old block. — RideOnByCOVIDTruthers – I'mTired (@Ride4Truth) December 27, 2020

Yeah my son put this one together at nursery aged just 7 months 😉 pic.twitter.com/mtD6Enqea9 — Cozza (@corinnebailey) December 28, 2020

You deserve to have your printers taken away.



If this propaganda was any more naked, it would be booked for public indecency — gentle hans (@a_rdavey) December 27, 2020

