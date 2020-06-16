The Government has made a huge u-turn and will now supply free school meals during the summer holidays.

On Monday Ministers said the food vouchers scheme parents have been relying on to feed their families through lockdown would “not run during the summer holidays”.

England striker Marcus Rashford has said he would fight on for a u-turn after the Government confirmed it would not provide free school meal vouchers during the summer

The 22-year-old has followed up with a column in The Times newspaper on Tuesday, addressing the meal voucher issue and the broader subject of childhood poverty.

“I don’t claim to have the education of an MP in parliament, but I do have a social education,” Mr Rashford wrote.

“I am clued up on the difference a U-turn decision would make on the 1.3 million vulnerable children across the UK who are registered for free school meals because ten years ago I was one of them.”

Gary Lineker, the Labour Party and other prominent figures joined footballer Marcus Rashford in calls for the Government to extend its free school meal voucher scheme through the summer holidays.

The Manchester United and England star penned an open letter this week asking the Government to reverse its decision to cease the scheme – for which nearly 1.3 million children are eligible – outside of school term time.

Related –