The British Army is systemically racist and failed to act when a host of racial abuse was reported, a tribunal heard today.

Black paratroopers Lance Corporal Nkululeko Zulu and Private Hani Gue are suing the British Army after claiming they suffered a torrent of racial abuse from soldiers who decorated their barracks with Nazi flags and pictures of Adolf Hitler.

They have claimed senior officers in the 3rd Battalion, the Parachute Regiment (3 Para), called them horrific racial slurs like black c**t”, “coon”, and “nigger”.

And it was said that a member of 3 Para posted photos of paras posing with English Defence League leader, Tommy Robinson, on their Facebook.

Kingsway Employment Tribunal heard that shortly after Private Gue’s early release, requested as a result of the racism, his and Lance Corporal Zulu’s photograph was defaced with swatsikas and Hitler moustaches.

Private Gue reported the incident to the commanding officer of 3 Para and “as this was a criminal offence” he was told to go to the Royal Military Police (RMP) station to give a statement – but was told it was not their concern.

He said: “I was interviewed by the RMP on January 26, however during the interview the interviewing officer stopped the interview and told me that the RMP did not need a statement from me as the matter was not theirs to deal with but the commanding officer of 3 Para.”

When he replayed this to 3 Para, he was told the RMP was “mistaken” and that he should go back to make a statement as soon as possible.

Private Gue said: “I was extremely disappointed by the RMP’s failure to act after hearing the seriousness of my allegation.

“I would have expected the RMP, who represent law enforcement within the military, to process my complaint properly. The failure to do so left me feeling let down by the system.”

The tribunal heard that on February 7 Private Gue learned that his friend, Corporal Kebede returned to his shared accommodation to find his notebook vandalised with racial slurs such as “nigger”, “Paki”, and “go back to your country”.

It was said the incident was reported and the notebook was handed to the RMP.

Private Gue filed a formal service complaint on February 21 and a week later went back to the RMP station to give a statement about the defaced photograph, as well as raising other racist incidents.

The tribunal heard that Private Gue was accused of vandalising his own door to get early release.

Private Gue said: “Mr Zulu told me that he had been approached by Lcpl Brookes, a member of 3 Para, who told him that members of the Patrols Platoon had said that I had vandalised my own door in order to get early release.

“I could not believe this, particularly as the allegation made no sense – I had already been granted permission for early release before the incident on January 23 occurred.”

Both paratroopers told Mr Brookes to report what had been said to the 3 Para adjutant “immediately”.

Private Gue attended a meeting with his commanding officer in March to discuss the service complaints procedure but in April was told by the Service Police in writing “they were unable to find the offender”.

He said: “On April 20 the Service Police wrote to me to inform me that their enquiries into the investigation had concluded and that they were unable to identify the offender.”

It was said that after this he was threatened with violence by a colleague.

The tribunal was told that at Private Gue and Lance Corporal Zulu’s leaving party in May, Private Gue was approached by a colleague who shook his hand and said “I will bang you so hard that you wish you had not done what you’ve done”.

He said: “While I was there Corporal Joe Mitton approached me along with Lance Corporal Limbu.

“Corporal Mitton went on to shake my hand and said ‘I wish you all the best in the future. However Gue , if I ever see you or meet you in the street I will fill you in, I will bang you so hard, that you wish you had not done what you’ve done’.”

Private Gue said even after his employment he continued to hear about racist incidents in the Army.

He said an ex-colleague was sent a Snapchat from a Corporal which showed him shouting at a black child.

Private Gue was asked in July to send in further details of the allegations but was told in November by a Brigadier that three were “inadmissible” – Lance Corporal Zulu being called a “black c***”, the notebook vandalism, and the Nazi flag incident – because they did “not relate to (his) own service” in the Army.

He said: “They seemed to miss the point that these events had a significant impact on my feelings that racism was systemic within the Army and that nothing was being done to tackle it.”

Private Gue filed for a review for the admissibility decision but it was upheld by the service complaints Ombudsman in January of this year.

The Ombudsman also went on to say the racism in Kenya was inadmissible too.

Private Gue said: “I couldn’t believe that the Ombudsman had reached this decision, which seemed completely unfair, particularly as it was the racism in Kenya that resulted in my decision to leave the army.”

But the next month the Service Complaint Secreteriat informed Private Gue the incidents in Kenya would be admissible and they would not be following the Ombudsman’s recommendation.

Private Gue, who now earns $300USD a day working “sporadically” as an independent contractor for the Endangered Species Protection Agency in Swaziland, said: “If I had never witnessed and experienced such abhorrent racial abuse at the hands of my colleagues, I would have continued serving in the Army until my retirement.

“As a result of the discrimination and harassment I have suffered, I am seeking a declaration from the tribunal that I have been discriminated against and financial compensation.

“My experiences of racism, and the Army’s failure to take adequate action to address this, have caused me to feel numb, disillusioned and bitter.

“The abuse I suffered during my employment with the Army led to me having to make the very difficult decision to leave behind my aspirations and ambitions to pursue a full career in the Army.”

He said the whole process of “trying to seek justice, was “extremely stressful and draining and had a “huge psychological impact” on him.

He asked that the tribunal recommend the Army implement additional equality and diversity training.

Private Gue, who is calling for a a public apology to both paratroopers and Kenyan soldiers and nationals, added: “No amount of money will ever be able to truly compensate me for what I have witnessed and experienced during my employment with the Army, which I once thought so highly of.”