A branch of PureGym has been heavily criticised after it advertised a ’12 Years Of Slave’ workout to celebrate Black History Month.

The post was published on the chain’s Luton & Dunstable page on Monday and has since been deleted following a swift backlash.

“Entitled ‘12 Years Of Slave’ (after the epic movie) [sic] this is our workout of the month designed by Matt Simpson to celebrate black history month,” the accompanying wording said, adding: “Slavery was hard and so is this.”

There was furious backlash immediately after, with one person commenting that “this is EASILY the worst thing” they’ve ever seen any gym do.

And just like that Pure Gym is finished pic.twitter.com/UiHlbcLMq1 — Antz (@imjustbait) October 5, 2020

PureGym posted an apology shortly after. Read their statement in full below:

Official statement from PureGym regarding an inappropriate post on the Luton & Dunstable gym social media channels. pic.twitter.com/c91xwHIogk — PureGym (@PureGym) October 5, 2020

