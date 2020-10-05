A branch of PureGym has been heavily criticised after it advertised a ’12 Years Of Slave’ workout to celebrate Black History Month.
The post was published on the chain’s Luton & Dunstable page on Monday and has since been deleted following a swift backlash.
“Entitled ‘12 Years Of Slave’ (after the epic movie) [sic] this is our workout of the month designed by Matt Simpson to celebrate black history month,” the accompanying wording said, adding: “Slavery was hard and so is this.”
There was furious backlash immediately after, with one person commenting that “this is EASILY the worst thing” they’ve ever seen any gym do.
And just like that Pure Gym is finished pic.twitter.com/UiHlbcLMq1— Antz (@imjustbait) October 5, 2020
PureGym posted an apology shortly after. Read their statement in full below:
Official statement from PureGym regarding an inappropriate post on the Luton & Dunstable gym social media channels. pic.twitter.com/c91xwHIogk— PureGym (@PureGym) October 5, 2020
Related: Proud Boys hashtag gets hijacked by the gay community – and now it’s trending
While you're here
While you are here, we wanted to ask for your help.
Journalism in Britain is under threat. The government is becoming increasingly authoritarian and our media is run by a handful handful of billionaires, most of whom reside overseas and all of them have strong political allegiances and financial motivations.
Our mission is to hold the powerful to account. It is vital that free media is allowed to exist to expose hypocrisy, corruption, wrongdoing and abuse of power. But we can't do it without you.
If you can afford to contribute a small donation to the site it will help us to continue our work in the best interests of the public. We only ask you to donate what you can afford, with an option to cancel your subscription at any point.
To donate or subscribe to The London Economic, click here.
The TLE shop is also now open, with all profits going to supporting our work.
The shop can be found here.