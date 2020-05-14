A new opinion poll has found overwhelming public support for taxes on wealth and no bailouts for tax haven companies as the coronavirus crisis unfolds.

The YouGov poll reveals the public wants a different way of doing business once the corona epidemic is passed.

It found 82 per cent of Brits think tax haven companies should not be given coronavirus bailouts and 61 per cent support a wealth tax for people with assets worth more than £750,000 (excluding pensions and main homes).

It comes as the Treasury is said to be considering public sector pay freezes and tax hikes to meet the cost of coronavirus.

An end to the pensions triple lock is also being considered.

Robert Palmer, Executive Director of Tax Justice UK, said: “The public are hungry for a new deal when we rebuild after this crisis.

“The government is under huge public pressure not to cave into supporting tax haven companies and it is clear that Brits want to see those who can afford it to shoulder a greater part of the burden to help pay for public services.

“The message is clear, no more business as usual.”

Tax Justice UK is calling for any corporate bailouts to follow the conditions laid out by the Fair Tax Mark, including requiring companies to lift the lid on their tax affairs, disclose who ultimately profits from their activities, and not use tax havens and tax avoidance structures.

