Pubs in Nottingham will be asking drinkers to prove they are not from Leicester or face being turned away, according to reports.

Nottingham Post splashed the sensational new moves today on its front page which appeared to stoke local rivalries.

According to the paper members of The Nottingham Hospitality Grafters, an unofficial union of 2,600 industry staff, first raised the alarm after Leicester residents were spotted organising beer buses to Nottingham online.

Speaking on behalf of the organisation, Playhouse Bar and Kitchen general manager Robert Glasby said: “I understand these are drastic measures, and in some cases will not be fair, but these are precautions we must take to ensure our city and its people are safe”.

Proof of address

Under the new guidance punters will have to bring proof of address to some establishments, with pub sessions pre-booked to allow for social distancing.

Glasby said: “The door staff will be ID-ing everyone who comes in, it doesn’t matter if you are 40 or 50 years old. It’s no ID, no entry.”

If an ID does not carry a non-Leicestershire address further proof must be brought as well which could include a council tax or utility bill, or a student loans letter. This must be from within the last month.

Name and contact details

Head of Marketing at Castle Rock Lewis Townsend told Nottinghamshire Live arrivals to their pubs must be prepared to give their name, contact details, ID and postcode information.

He said: “We have heard that from Saturday, there are plans for people from Leicester to visit Nottingham for long overdue good times. However unfortunately, due to the recently enforced local lockdown, our pubs and bars will not be accepting bookings or walk-ins from anyone within the Leicester lockdown area.

“In-line with government guidelines, we will be taking names and contact details at the door and customers may need to provide ID and postcode information. We know this may cause disappointment, but we simply must ensure the safety and well-being of our teams and customers.”

