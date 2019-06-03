Protesters unfurled banners opposite US Embassy to “resist” US president’s “trashing of human rights”

Protesters have unfurled five 20m-long banners opposite the US Embassy to “resist” the US president’s “trashing of human rights”.

Amnesty International’s banners on Vauxhall Bridge say “Resist sexism”, “Resist racism”, “Resist hate”, “Resist cruelty” and “Resist Trump”.

Air Force One landed at Stansted Airport this morning. The Queen will host a state banquet at Buckingham Palace later today

Mr Trump will hold talks with Theresa May and attend a D-Day commemoration during the visit.

In a tweet insulting London’s Mayor Sadiq Khan, Trump said “Kahn reminds me very much of our very dumb and incompetent Mayor of NYC, [Bill] de Blasio who has also done a terrible job”.

He then says Khan is “only half his height”.