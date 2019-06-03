TRENDING:
Protesters unfurled banners opposite US Embassy to “resist” US president’s “trashing of human rights”

June 3, 2019

Protesters have unfurled five 20m-long banners opposite the US Embassy to “resist” the US president’s “trashing of human rights”.

credit;SWNS

Amnesty International’s banners on Vauxhall Bridge say “Resist sexism”, “Resist racism”, “Resist hate”, “Resist cruelty” and “Resist Trump”.

credit;SWNS

Air Force One landed at Stansted Airport this morning. The Queen will host a state banquet at Buckingham Palace later today

credit;SWNS

Mr Trump will hold talks with Theresa May and attend a D-Day commemoration during the visit.

In a tweet insulting London’s Mayor Sadiq Khan, Trump said “Kahn reminds me very much of our very dumb and incompetent Mayor of NYC, [Bill] de Blasio who has also done a terrible job”.

He then says Khan is “only half his height”.

Giant penis protest greets Donald Trump arrival at Stansted Airport for UK state visit.

