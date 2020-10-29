A private school in South Yorkshire has had to apologise after a TikTok video of its pupils rapping about their wealth went viral.

Sixth formers at the £14,000-a-year Hill House school posted a video bragging about “fat trust funds” and “living off daddy’s money” over the tune of Empire State of Mind by Jay-Z and Alicia Keys.

One student in a pinstripe suit who calls himself Tarquin raps “everyone’s rich, everyone’s posh” while waving a wad of cash.

The student raps: “Everyone’s rich, everyone’s posh, I reckon you’ll find they all say gosh. Everyone has MacBook Pros, iPhone 11s, what are those.

“Everyone asks, ‘Tarquin, what kind of school do you go to, and I would just say…’

“You’re at a private school, a posh version of education, there’s nothing you can’t flex”, as they show off their watches.

“You’re at a private school there’s nothing you can’t flex” Well you can’t flex lip syncing skills I’ll tell yer that for free yikes what a balls up pic.twitter.com/qlKs5m4FkH — Pete Burns’ Confiscated Coat (@harrisonjbrock) October 23, 2020

The homemade video sparked anger on social media.

One person blasted the “sickening” footage after it went viral, while another pointed out the poor timing of showing off their wealth while people suffer through a pandemic.

A spokesman from the school said: “It has come to our notice that regrettably a small number of our sixth form students have posted a video online which was filmed at our school.

“Albeit we understand the video was intended to be a satire of a currently very popular TikTok challenge, we feel it is in bad taste and in no way reflects the wonderful community of Hill House School, either in tone or demographic.

“We would therefore like to apologise for any offence caused and are assured that the students involved understand its potentially offensive content and have deleted the original post from all social media platforms.”

