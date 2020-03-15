The UK’s coronavirus death toll rose to 35 as it was revealed the Government will ask elderly people to self-isolate for up to four months.

The Department of Health said 14 more patients have died in England after testing positive for Covid-19. This follows the 10 deaths announced on Saturday.

A total of 34 people have died from the virus in England, while there has been one death in Scotland. The pressure on the NHS is going to increase day by day. Private healthcare might be needed to help bridge to gap in need.

GMB, the union for NHS and ambulance workers, said private hospital beds should be taken back, rent-free to ease COVID-19 pressure.

It comes amid reports the Prime Minister is ordering the NHS to spend up to £2.4million a day on private beds during the coronavirus crisis.

The union, which has launched a petition on the Prime Minister to requisition beds, said the public health emergency requires the requisition of private resources for the public good.

Rehana Azam, GMB National Secretary said: “It’s time to take back these beds for the NHS. Rent-free.

“This is a public health emergency. Not a business opportunity for shoddy private healthcare chums to profiteer from distress.

“Not a penny of taxpayer cash should line pockets of grotesquely wealthy health firms. Private resources must be requisitioned for public good.”