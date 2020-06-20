A primary school has been closed for a deep clean after three members of staff tested positive for Covid-19.

Joseph Locke Primary School in Barnsley, South Yorks., was shut on Thursday (18 June) after the headteacher sought advice from Public Health England.

Barnsley Council has since offered the 75 children and 67 members of staff coronavirus tests.

A spokesman for Barnsley Council said: “To ensure this is easily accessible, a mobile testing unit will visit a site near the school to allow children and staff to be tested.

“For children and staff who have not been in school since Monday 15 June, tests will be delivered to their home address, to avoid unnecessary journeys.”

Safety

Councillor Margaret Bruff said she did not know when the school would reopen.

She said: “The safety of children and staff is our priority.

“Parents, carers and staff have been contacted with information to help them take appropriate precautions and to arrange for testing. They will be kept updated on when the school will reopen.

“We know that this will have caused difficulties for some parents and carers, and we would like to thank them for their understanding of the situation.”

The council said two of the members of staff were from the same household and the other had “not had close, direct contact with children”.

Related – PMQs – Rashford scored and soared putting Johnson to the sword