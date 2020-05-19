A new post-Brexit tariff regime will see exemptions on products such as tampons, padlocks and yeast, the government has announced.

The new UK Global Tariff (UKGT), which will replace the European Union’s Common External Tariff, will apply to countries with which the UK has no agreement and will remove all tariffs below 2 per cent.

International Trade Secretary Liz Truss said the new tariff will benefit UK consumers and households by “cutting red tape and reducing the cost of thousands of everyday products”.

The UK will maintain tariffs on a number of products backing UK industries such as agriculture, automotive and fishing.

Tariff-free products

Products set to be tariff-free under the Government’s new post-Brexit tariff regime include:

– Dishwashers (down from 2.7 per cent).

– Freezers (down from 2.5 per cent).

– Sanitary products and tampons (down from 6.3 per cent).

– Paints (down from 6.5 per cent) and screwdrivers (down from 2.7 per cent).

– Mirrors (down from 4 per cent).

– Scissors and garden shears (down from 4.7 per cent).

– Padlocks (down from 2.7 per cent).

– Cooking products such as baking powder (down from 6.1 per cent), yeast (down from 12 per cent), bay leaves (down from 7 per cent), ground thyme (down from 8.5 per cent) and cocoa powder (down from 8 per cent).

– Christmas trees (down from 2.5 per cent).

Sustainable economy

More than 100 products to back a sustainable economy will also be tariff-free, such as:

– Thermostats (down from 2.1 per cent).

– Vacuum flasks (down from 6.7 per cent).

– LED lamps (down from 3.7 per cent).

– Bike inner tubes (down from 4 per cent).

